Pak vs NZ: Matt Henry's hat trick leaves fans in awe

Matt Henry celebrates after picking up a wicket during the Pak vs NZ match in Lahore. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Matt Henry managed to bag a hat trick against Pakistan as New Zealand's bowling gave a tough time to the Green Shirts during their first T20I match from the five-fixture series in Lahore on Friday.

In the second last ball of the 13th over, Henry was able to pick up Shadab Khan's (5) wicket and in the next ball, he sent Iftikhar Ahmed (0) back to the pavilion with a ripper.

In the first ball of his next over, which was the 19th, Henry was able to get Shaheen Shah Afridi's wicket, dismissing him for just one run.

With this feat, Henry has become the fourth Kiwi bowler to grab a hat trick in T20I. Before him, Jacob Oram achieved the feat against Srilanka in Colombo in 2009.

Tim Southee managed to take a hat trick against Pakistan in Auckland in 2010, Michael Bracewell against Ireland in Belfast in 2022, and Southee again took a hat trick against India in Mt Maunganui in 2022.

