Eid ul Fitr 2023: Holidays may be extended to 6 days

ISLAMABAD: Eid holidays are likely to be extended and a decision is expected in this regard soon, according to a report published in The News on Saturday.

If approved, the holidays will be from April 20 (Thursday) to April 25 (Tuesday).

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Interior announced five-day holidays from April 21 (Friday) to April 25 (Tuesday) and a notification was also issued in this regard.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) said that Eid ul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the country this year on Saturday, April 22 resultantly Friday, April 21 would be Jumat ul Widah.

The committee’s meeting is set to convene on Thursday, April 20, in order to sight the Shawwal moon.

The experts are of the view that the birth of the moon is expected to occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13am Pakistan time.

On the evening of the 29th of Ramazan, the moon’s age at sunset should be more than 19 hours for sighting. However, in all areas of Pakistan, it will be less than 10 hours.

The difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi.