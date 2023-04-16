 
Timbaland reveals Justin Timberlake’s new ‘fun’ album is ‘coming’

Justin Timberlake is gearing up t release his new album and his right-hand man, Timbaland can vouch for it ‘sound good.’

The superstar producer, 51, revealed in a new interview with Variety that he and Timberlake, 42, have some new material they’ve been cooking up to mark the artist’s first release since 2018’s Man of the Woods.

“I just left working with him, we just finished up and everything sounds great,” Timbaland told the outlet. “Now it’s really on him how he plans to wrap it up and how and when he envisions it to come out. With an artist of his calibre, everything has to be aligned, but it’s done and it’s coming.”

When asked what kind of music could be expected on the upcoming album, he described it as “fun Justin — it’s like FutureSex /LoveSounds.

He added, that it will be “nothing too heavy, just giving you what you’d expect from us: not overthought, the lyrics are not so deep, it’s bob-your-head, dance-to-it music.”

“We’ve both seen a lot of life, but you can’t overthink it because of that, you have to bring out the 13-year-old, 18-year-old again, you know? If not, you can get into the old-fogey stage real quick. That’s just the world we live in,” he said of the new sounds.

“So, you have to know how to be authentic and true to the art and understand it, and that’s what this album is. We took our time. We had songs that maybe were too complicated, but we said ‘We want it to feel like FutureSex part two,’ so we picked songs that will fit that,” he told the outlet.

Timbaland and Timberlake’s musical partnership really took shape back in 2002 when Timberlake tapped the producer for his debut studio LP Justified, which included the Timbaland-produced smash Cry Me a River. The hit song earned a Grammy for best male pop vocal performance.

