CJP's actions imposed 'judicial martial law' in country: Fazl

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) "usurped" the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as parliament and the government, creating a "judicial martial law" like situation in the country.



"The CJP had even announced the Punjab election schedule, which was the ECP's prerogative," Fazl said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The politician, who is also the chief of the ruling parties' alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), also accused CJP Umar Ata Bandial of meddling with the appointment of the apex court's registrar, a task that the government is supposed to carry out.

Fazl went on to say that only the parliament was authorised to conduct the legislation but the top judge had formed a bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 had been enacted.

"Constitutionally, powers were divided between all institutions, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of another," he added.

To a question, the PDM chief ruled out the possibility of talks with the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he was an “unwanted element” in politics.

In response to another question about talks suggested by Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had its own political philosophy.

“We had said that we should resign from assemblies and go for new elections, but the PPP did not agree to that.”

He also raised concerns about the establishment’s alleged involvement in rigging during the 2018 elections, questioning whether the current establishment would hold responsible the establishment of that time which, according to him, was involved in “illegal and cruel” rigging.

He emphasised the need for addressing the current economic situation and called for the government to take necessary steps to alleviate the burden on the people.

Continuing his criticism, Fazl claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s representative, former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, and others broke their promise of elections.

He said that they had negotiated with his team when his party, JUI-F, was holding the Azadi March during the PTI's government. He said it was decided in those negotiations that assemblies would be dissolved and elections would be held, but after the sit-in ended, they went back on their word and said that no such thing was decided.