 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
ARAli Raza
|
News Desk

CJP's actions imposed 'judicial martial law' in country: Fazl

By
ARAli Raza
|
News Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

  • PDM chief rules out possibility of talks with PTI. 
  • Fazl says Imran Khan was an “unwanted element” in politics.
  • Fazl says Bajwa, Faiz, Chaudhry brothers broke poll promise.

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) "usurped" the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as parliament and the government, creating a "judicial martial law" like situation in the country.

"The CJP had even announced the Punjab election schedule, which was the ECP's prerogative," Fazl said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

The politician, who is also the chief of the ruling parties' alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), also accused CJP Umar Ata Bandial of meddling with the appointment of the apex court's registrar, a task that the government is supposed to carry out.

Fazl went on to say that only the parliament was authorised to conduct the legislation but the top judge had formed a bench even before the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 had been enacted.

"Constitutionally, powers were divided between all institutions, and no institution should interfere in the jurisdiction of another," he added.

Fazl rules out possibility of talks with PTI

To a question, the PDM chief ruled out the possibility of talks with the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he was an “unwanted element” in politics.

In response to another question about talks suggested by Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had its own political philosophy. 

“We had said that we should resign from assemblies and go for new elections, but the PPP did not agree to that.”

He also raised concerns about the establishment’s alleged involvement in rigging during the 2018 elections, questioning whether the current establishment would hold responsible the establishment of that time which, according to him, was involved in “illegal and cruel” rigging.

He emphasised the need for addressing the current economic situation and called for the government to take necessary steps to alleviate the burden on the people.

'Bajwa, Faiz, Chaudhry brothers broke poll promise'

Continuing his criticism, Fazl claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s representative, former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, former Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi, and others broke their promise of elections.

He said that they had negotiated with his team when his party, JUI-F, was holding the Azadi March during the PTI's government. He said it was decided in those negotiations that assemblies would be dissolved and elections would be held, but after the sit-in ended, they went back on their word and said that no such thing was decided.

More From Pakistan:

PTI forms three-member committee to join JI's bid for talks with govt

PTI forms three-member committee to join JI's bid for talks with govt
Criticism of PTI over talks with TTP 'unwarranted': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Criticism of PTI over talks with TTP 'unwarranted': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Govt mulls shutting down Karachi Zoo permanently

Govt mulls shutting down Karachi Zoo permanently
Govt approves military deployment in Katcha area of Punjab

Govt approves military deployment in Katcha area of Punjab
SAPM Malik praises PM Shehbaz for securing financial support for economy

SAPM Malik praises PM Shehbaz for securing financial support for economy
Eight terrorists gunned down in South Waziristan operation

Eight terrorists gunned down in South Waziristan operation
Federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

Federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident
Govt, PTI 'willing to talk' as JI-backed bid for negotiations bears fruit

Govt, PTI 'willing to talk' as JI-backed bid for negotiations bears fruit
US VP discusses Pakistan’s 'political crisis' with Democrat Mahmood

US VP discusses Pakistan’s 'political crisis' with Democrat Mahmood

PBS extends digital census date till April 20

PBS extends digital census date till April 20
Pakistan 'closely monitoring' situation in Sudan after unrest

Pakistan 'closely monitoring' situation in Sudan after unrest
FM Bilawal assures Muttaqi of Pakistan's 'commitment' to stable Afghanistan

FM Bilawal assures Muttaqi of Pakistan's 'commitment' to stable Afghanistan