Fazlur Rehman suspends political engagements after health concerns

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday suspended all political activities after his health deteriorated, Geo News reported citing sources.

Well-placed sources said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader has suspended all his political activities and endeavours on the advice of his doctors who claim that he is unwell.

JUI-F leader Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also ratified this news by stating, “Fazl's political activities will remain cancelled until further notice.”

The senator further said that the PDM leader had been engaging in political activities against his doctors’ advice. “However, doctors have strictly stopped Fazl from all such activities, and have prescribed complete rest till his health improves,” he said.

Haideri also added that workers will not be allowed to call the PDM chief on his phone or at home.

The news comes after the JUI-F addressed the All Parties Conference (APC) in Peshawar on Sunday. In the conference, Fazl said that the ruling coalition had absolutely no idea what quagmire it was stuck in when it took the charge of the government.

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fazl said that the party's political power has been exposed. "Unrest and target killing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a cause of major concern", he added.

The PAC meeting, under the chairmanship of Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman Mufti Mehmood, was convened to decide the plan of action on the issue of the serious economic crisis in the KP and the non-serious actions of the provincial government in addressing the issue.

Earlier this year, Fazl’s health deteriorated and he was admitted to the Ittefaq hospital. At the time, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about his health and presented a bouquet to him on a visit to the hospital.