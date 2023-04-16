At least two killed in latest shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

A police vehicle can be seen standing in this picture while responding to a shooting incident — AFP/File

Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of yet another mass shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky that killed at least two people and injured fours others, reported CNN citing authorities.



As officers arrived the Chickasaw Park around 9pm, they found several people shot including two who were pronounced dead, said Louisville Metro Police Department.



Late Saturday, Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey, during a news conference, said that the injured people were immediately taken to a local hospital with one person who is in surgery and in critical condition.

There are no further details available about the victims of the park shooting.

Deputy Chief Humphrey said: "Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people."

Police are currently in the process of identifying the suspect and are determining the motivation behind the latest gun violence — which occurred days after the Old National Bank shooting that claimed at least five people and injured eight.

Humphrey said: “I want to speak directly to whoever the shooter is. Turn yourself in. The best thing for you to do is to turn yourself in. We know that this will not end well. The best case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this.”

It is Louisville's latest gun violence incident that took place in less than a week.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, during the news conference, said: “This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city.”

"On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence. And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence", he added.

He also noted that doctors and nurses once again find themselves rushing to save the lives of gun violence victims Saturday night.

"This is not our city. This is not who we are. This is not who we want to be," the mayor added.

Donna Purvis, a member of Louisville's Metro Council who represents the area in which the park is located while grieving said that "I'm so tired of this and I can’t make any sense of it" adding that "right now, I'm really at a loss for words."