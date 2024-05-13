 

Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Joe Biden seeking reelection facing Donald Trump in November

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Jill Biden reveals her dark side. — Reuters

First Lady of the US Jill Biden revealed another side of her personality while defending President Joe Biden as the commander-in-chief was under opprobrium from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The frustration burst out during a group call in which Jill Biden reportedly told the participants that Kamala Harris could "go f-ck herself", reported Politico.

The comments were released days after the 81-year-old Biden recalled the early days in the Oval Office and highlighted about himself of being a negotiator.

At that time when Harris was not VP in 2019, she criticised her incumbent boss for opposing "federally mandated interracial busing to desegregate schools".

At that time, the first lady responded: "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself."

Kamala Harris is running mate of Joe Biden. — Reuters

"Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate," LaRosa told Politico Playbook in a statement.

"The First Lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them."

The 72-year-old Jill also declined to speak on the reported incident while visiting Children's National Hospital in Washington, telling reporters: "That was two years ago. We've moved on from that. We are here to do vaccinations."

At that time, President Biden attracted a lot of media scrutiny over racial issues after a research report by the then-Democratic presidential candidate Harris’ team.

Currently, Biden and Harris are running for the White House and their showdown is anticipated with Republican Donald Trump, who has not yet named his running mate.

More From World

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation

Melinda French Gates resigns as co-chair from Gates Foundation
Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with

Stormy Daniels may not be only one Donald Trump had extramarital affair with
Cold lava claims over 40 lives in Indonesia's Sumatra island

Cold lava claims over 40 lives in Indonesia's Sumatra island
Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept

Neom offers over 250 unique job opportunities for its futuristic concept
India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen

India elections: Fourth phase of polling begins as religious fault lines deepen
What three traits successful people have and others don't?

What three traits successful people have and others don't?
Joe Biden makes shocking revelation about Donald Trump

Joe Biden makes shocking revelation about Donald Trump
Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional over son's college graduation

Jeff Bezos's fiancee Lauren Sanchez gets emotional over son's college graduation
Canadian police arrest fourth Indian man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar

Canadian police arrest fourth Indian man for murder of Sikh leader Nijjar
Inside 100-year-old UK train station transformed into £23m luxury hotel

Inside 100-year-old UK train station transformed into £23m luxury hotel
How UK's most respected Asian doctor turned attention to Pakistan

How UK's most respected Asian doctor turned attention to Pakistan
Aurora borealis expected to continue to grace US skies next week

Aurora borealis expected to continue to grace US skies next week