Dark side of First Lady Jill Biden revealed

Joe Biden seeking reelection facing Donald Trump in November

Jill Biden reveals her dark side. — Reuters

First Lady of the US Jill Biden revealed another side of her personality while defending President Joe Biden as the commander-in-chief was under opprobrium from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The frustration burst out during a group call in which Jill Biden reportedly told the participants that Kamala Harris could "go f-ck herself", reported Politico.

The comments were released days after the 81-year-old Biden recalled the early days in the Oval Office and highlighted about himself of being a negotiator.

At that time when Harris was not VP in 2019, she criticised her incumbent boss for opposing "federally mandated interracial busing to desegregate schools".

At that time, the first lady responded: "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself."

Kamala Harris is running mate of Joe Biden. — Reuters

"Many books will be written on the 2020 campaign, with countless retellings of events — some accurate, some inaccurate," LaRosa told Politico Playbook in a statement.

"The First Lady and her team do not plan to comment on any of them."

The 72-year-old Jill also declined to speak on the reported incident while visiting Children's National Hospital in Washington, telling reporters: "That was two years ago. We've moved on from that. We are here to do vaccinations."

At that time, President Biden attracted a lot of media scrutiny over racial issues after a research report by the then-Democratic presidential candidate Harris’ team.

Currently, Biden and Harris are running for the White House and their showdown is anticipated with Republican Donald Trump, who has not yet named his running mate.