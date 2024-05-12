 

Joe Biden makes shocking revelation about Donald Trump

Something happened to Donald Trump, says president

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Joe Biden speaks about Donald Trump. — Reuters 

US President Joe Biden made startling revelation Saturday about his political rival Donald Trump who is set to face him in the November elections, calling him obsessed with something that was not true.

Former president Donald Trump left the Oval Office abruptly in 2021 after he lost the election to the Democrat Party’s Joe Biden. The 77-year-old Republican is facing criminal indictments among which one pertains to allegedly instigating supporters to storm Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

The 81-year-old Biden told reporters at a private fundraiser in Seattle: "It’s clear that … when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him."

"He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he’s telling people," Biden said referring to Trump’s unsubstantial claims of rigged elections.

Donald Trump faces four indictments in different cases. — Reuters

Biden also acknowledged that there will be an intense competition between him and business mogul Trump, who is currently embroiled in legal troubles — 91 criminal charges, four indictments, and an ongoing hush money trial in New York City.

Underlining the recent polls, the oldest president in US history said: "We feel good about the state of the race, but we know the race is close."

CNN polls suggested Saturday that Trump is ahead of his rival as the former president’s support held steady at 49% while Biden’s stood at 43%.

