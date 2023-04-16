PM Shehbaz directs 'fast-paced completion' of development projects in Lahore

Officials brief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the ongoing development projects in Lahore on April 16, 2023. APP

PM orders action against official for delay in projects.

Officials given one-month to complete construction work.

PTI govt took revenge from people of Punjab for supporting PML-N, says PM Shehbaz.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the concerned departments for early completion of ongoing development projects in Lahore.

The prime minister made the remarks while visiting the under-construction Lahore bridge and CBD underpass to review the pace of work. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi accompanied PM Shehbaz during the visits.

During his visit to the construction site of Lahore bridge, PM Shehbaz was apprised that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) project worth Rs1,712 million was started in 2021, but delayed for two years due to the issuance of a no objection certificate (NOC).

Expressing his displeasure over the pace of work and the shutdown programme by the LESCO, the prime minister directed for initiation of legal action against the official concerned.

The officials were given one-month to complete the construction work instead of a period of two months.

The prime minister also visited CBD underpass and termed the delay unfair. He questioned the hiring of third-party for validation and directed the appointment of a renowned third party at the cost of a construction company.

Later, the prime minister chaired a meeting on the development projects in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister accused the last government of taking "revenge" from the people of Punjab for supporting the PML-N as it deliberately stopped the development projects in the province.

During the past four years, the PTI-led government did not launch any new project but also delayed the projects initiated by their government.

Slamming Punjab’s former chief minister Usman Buzdar, PM Shehbaz said: “The province was handed over to an incompetent and puppet chief minister.”

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on various development projects in the province.