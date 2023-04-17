‘Barry’ star Bill Hader makes voice cameo on ‘Beau Is Afraid’

Barry’s Bill Hader, who is busy with the final season of the HBO series, revealed he makes a cameo on Ari Aster’s film ‘Beau Is Afraid’.



Hader who is the titular character of ‘Barry’ shared that he voices a UPS guy on ‘Beau Is Afraid’ alongside Joaquin Phoenix. Detailing the phone call to Deadline, Hader said:

“So, I’m the UPS guy on the telephone. I was in my house in Los Angeles with my assistant Alyssa [Donovan], and she connected me to Montreal. So, then I’d pick up the phone. I’m like, “Hello?” And it’s Ari Aster going, “Hey, Bill. All right, so you’ve got your script? Okay, so here’s Joaquin.”

“And then I’m on the phone with Joaquin Phoenix, and I’m just sitting in my living room in L.A., and we did that for like two hours. Just did a bunch of takes and tried a bunch of different stuff. Because Ari is like, “This is all one shot.” And I just did it a lot. And my assistant was like, “What the f**k are you doing?” [Laughs] “You’re just crying and freaking out…” Because we did some takes that were really wild, really big and intense.”

“Then, I just remember feeling really exhausted and Ari coming on and going, “Hey, man. It’s so funny, Bill.” And I was like, “Funny? I can’t see straight. I’ve been crying.” But they just thought it was hilarious.”

Hader who has seen the film, also admitted that he was ‘blown away’ by the film.

Season 4 of HBO’s Barry will be its last, the cabler announced. The final season will consist of eight episodes and premiered April 16.

Barry is created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, and first aired in 2018. The show follows the story of Barry Berkman, a hitman who goes to Los Angeles to carry out a job but ends up enrolling in an acting class taught by Gene Cousineau. Through his experiences in the class, Barry starts to question his life choices and tries to leave his criminal past behind. However, his past actions continue to haunt him and he struggles to escape his former life as a killer.