Watch: Man startled to see bear in his backyard

The picture shows a still from a video of the man being scared by a black bear in Asheville, USA on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/@ChadBlue83

Ever wondered about chilling in a backyard and being confronted by a bear? Well, a video of a man coming face-to-face with the huge mammal has gone viral on social media.

David Oppenheimer, who was relaxing in his backyard, was horrified to see a huge black bear walking beside him, NDTV reported.

The doorbell footage shows that both the man and the mammal appeared to be startled by each other for a brief moment before the animal runs away.

The moment was caught by David's ring camera as he was resting on his sun lounger at his residence in Asheville, USA.

"I looked behind me and didn't see anything," David Oppenheimer told CNN, "But about a minute later, the bear came along and was practically in front of me."



The video went viral on the internet with people saying that both of them got scared by seeing each other. It garnered about 1.4 million views up to date.

Let's take a look at the comments.

"I'm not sure who was more freaked out. The bear or man. I'm sure the bear had a story to tell his family and friends too," joked a user.

"This encounter could have had several different outcomes other than this one... but thank Goodness this is the best outcome for this dude," wrote another user.



One of the users commented: "Black bears rarely attack. Like 1 and a million chances. Just so everyone is aware."

"Something similar happened to me when I was relaxing by my camp fire just outside of Yosemite. I looked up, there was the bear but he just kept wandering by and walked off into the forest. I tried to follow him but he was too fast and too quiet," one of the users shared.