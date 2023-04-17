 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

HEC advises students to beware of TNE Policy violations

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

The Higher Education Commissions logo. — Twitter/@hecpkofficial
The Higher Education Commission's logo. — Twitter/@hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday advised the students to beware of Transnational Education (TNE) Policy violations by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

"It has been observed with grave concern that several Pakistani institutions offering qualifications in collaboration with foreign universities under [...] TNE Policy are violating HEC policies while granting admission to students," HEC said in a statement.

"As a result, students are facing problems getting recognition/equivalence of their degrees from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)," said the officials.

Therefore, all the recognised institutions imparting foreign qualification in Pakistan have been advised to ensure that all the legal formalities are met at the time of granting admission, the statement read.

In addition, to get the degree recognised/equated by HEC, the students must have 12 years of education as per the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and equivalence issued by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) at the time of admission in a degree program.

"In case, any violation is found at any stage, HEC shall not recognize these degrees and withdraw the No Objection Certificate (NOC) immediately," the statement warned.

List of all recognised institutions is available here:

https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Foreign-Collaboration-Institutions.aspx

More From Pakistan:

Sindh announces 5-day Eid ul Fitr holidays

Sindh announces 5-day Eid ul Fitr holidays
Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister

Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister
Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi

Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi
Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays

Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays
Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow
AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM

AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM
Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport

Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport
Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo video

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo
NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain

NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain
Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos

Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos
Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister

Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister