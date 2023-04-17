HEC advises students to beware of TNE Policy violations

The Higher Education Commission's logo. — Twitter/@hecpkofficial

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Monday advised the students to beware of Transnational Education (TNE) Policy violations by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

"It has been observed with grave concern that several Pakistani institutions offering qualifications in collaboration with foreign universities under [...] TNE Policy are violating HEC policies while granting admission to students," HEC said in a statement.

"As a result, students are facing problems getting recognition/equivalence of their degrees from the Higher Education Commission (HEC)," said the officials.

Therefore, all the recognised institutions imparting foreign qualification in Pakistan have been advised to ensure that all the legal formalities are met at the time of granting admission, the statement read.

In addition, to get the degree recognised/equated by HEC, the students must have 12 years of education as per the National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and equivalence issued by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) at the time of admission in a degree program.

"In case, any violation is found at any stage, HEC shall not recognize these degrees and withdraw the No Objection Certificate (NOC) immediately," the statement warned.

List of all recognised institutions is available here:

https://www.hec.gov.pk/english/universities/Pages/Foreign-Collaboration-Institutions.aspx