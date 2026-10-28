Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani resigns as LHC judge

Islamabad High Court's Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. — IHC website/File

LAHORE: Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has stepped down as Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, with sources citing "personal reasons" for the decision.

Justice Kayani was among three judges transferred to other high courts from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in April this year on a proposal initiated by IHC Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar.

A Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting, chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the transfers on April 28.

The commission had approved the transfer of Justice Kayani from IHC to the LHC, Justice Babar Sattar to the Peshawar High Court (PHC), and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to the Sindh High Court (SHC), with a majority vote.

In his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Geo News, Justice Kayani said he was stepping down for "personal reasons, including health concerns following my recent surgery", as well as reasons of conscience, which he elaborated on later in the document.

He described his services at the IHC and LHC as a "privilege", saying those years of judicial service remained among the most meaningful and fulfilling of his life.

Justice Kayani recalled that he had disposed of more than 23,000 cases of various categories during his tenure, while working always to uphold the Constitution, safeguard fundamental rights, and administer justice without fear or favour.

"However, in my considered view, the changes introduced through the Twenty-sixth and Twenty-seventh Constitutional Amendments have compromised the independence and institutional integrity of the High Courts," he said.

The judge added: "I have witnessed what I regard as the executive's growing control over judicial institutions, extending to the appointment and transfer of judges."

He also maintained that such interference has seriously eroded public confidence in judicial independence and the fairness of the judicial process.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.