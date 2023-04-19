 
menu menu menu
world
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sent a perfect gift from space for Muslims by sharing a beautiful video of Makkah, Madina and Jeddah sparkling in the night from space. 

AlNeyadi has been posting jaw-dropping images on his Twitter account aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since he blasted off to space in March. 

In his latest Twitter post, AlNeyadi wrote: "Dedication to the country of the Two Holy Mosques, the landing site of revelation and the land of the message, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

According to Khaleej Times, the Emirati astronaut shared the video taken from the orbiting laboratory, saying, "This is Madina, the city to which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) immigrated with his beloved people".

The video shows a clear image of the city's twinkling lights and its many roads. 

"This is the city of Jeddah, often referred to as the Bride of the Red Sea," says AlNeyadi as he moves the camera towards the second city. 

He then moves the camera to show the holy site of Makkah. "... the holy city of Makkah, where the message of Islam took root with the Prophet (PBUH)." 

AlNeyadi then points out the light from the Masjid Al Haram which can be seen shining bright even from space. 

"They are shining like stars, and it is one of the most beautiful views I have ever seen," he says. 

More From World:

Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies

Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies
Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company

Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company
Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell

Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell
Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war

Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war
Vladimir Putin visits annexed parts of Ukraine amid Russian offensives

Vladimir Putin visits annexed parts of Ukraine amid Russian offensives
China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media
Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday

Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday
Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London

Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London
Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran
Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years
50 climate activists charged after 'halt', shovelling of coal train in Australia

50 climate activists charged after 'halt', shovelling of coal train in Australia