Babar Azam one win away from breaking T20I record

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and teammates Haris Rauf celebrate after the dismissal of New Zealand's Mark Chapman (not pictured) during the first T20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 14, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam is just one win away from breaking another record in the shortest format of the game.



Babar will have the opportunity to etch his name as the captain with the most number of wins when his side meets New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (today).

Currently, Babar is the joint-holder of this record with Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and England’s Eoin Morgan after 42 wins. The 28-year-old has captained the Green Shirts in 69 T20 Internationals.

Under his captaincy, Pakistan reached the semifinals of two successive T20 World Cups — 2021 and 2022 — and finished as runner-ups in the latter.

During the second T20I against the Black Caps, Babar scored his third T20I century at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Babar is close to breaking the record of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who currently tops the International Cricket Council (ICC) list with four centuries.

He is the only Pakistan batter with more than one ton in the format. The hundred puts Babar close to the top of the list of batters with the most T20I tons.

During the match, Babar managed to score his half-century on merely 36 balls and then slammed 51 runs off the next 22 deliveries, including 36 runs off the last three overs.

Babar smashed James Neesham for two fours and a six in the last over, completing his 100 runs off the final ball of the innings.