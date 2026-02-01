U19 World Cup Super Sixes: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Pakistan captain Farhan Yousuf and India captain Ayush Mhatre during toss ceremony of U19 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes stage match at Queens Sports Club Ground, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, February 1, 2026. — X@TheRealPCB

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in a must-win encounter against arch-rival India in the Super Sixes stage of ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 at the Queens Sports Club Ground in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Both teams are eyeing a win to claim the final spot in the semi-finals, as England, Australia, and Afghanistan have already secured their places in the final four.

But for the Sarfaraz Ahmed-mentored side, the situation demands more than just a victory, as the Green Shirts need to beat India by a big margin to surpass their opponent in terms of net run rate.

With four points to their name, Pakistan currently sit third in Group 2, while India occupy the second spot with six points, with unbeaten England already having secured a place in the knock-out stage with eight points.



Playing XIs

Pakistan: Hamza Zahoor(wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf(c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Abdul Subhan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Ali Raza.

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(wk), Vedant Trivedi, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.