time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Mickey Arthur appointed director Pakistan men’s cricket team

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team Mickey Arthur (left) addresses a press conference in Islamabad, on April 20, 2023. — PCB
  • Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating strategies.
  • He will be part of coaching staff for ICC World Cup 2023.
  • Arthur "absolutely thrilled" to be rejoining the Pakistan team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday confirmed Mickey Arthur’s appointment as the director of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

In this role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team, a statement from the board said.

The 54-year-old will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup.

During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No 1 in Tests and T20Is, and also helped the side to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Chairman of PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi: “I am pleased that Mickey has formally rejoined the Pakistan men’s cricket team with an enhanced role in which he will be responsible for formulating and implementing strategies for the upcoming assignments across all formats.

"Furthermore, he will also be responsible for strengthening the national team culture, identifying and grooming future stars so that we can strengthen our bench strength and strategically secure our future."

“Having lived and worked in Pakistan during his previous tenure, Mickey knows the current players, the structure and the system at the back of his hand. I am sure he will incorporate learnings from the previous tenure so that he can have an even more successful second term.”

On the occasion, Arthur said he was absolutely thrilled to be rejoining the Pakistan cricket team and look forward to working with the group.

“Since moving on, I have kept a track of the players and their collective performances."

"This is a talented bunch with the potential to be number one across all formats and my endeavour is to put in place strategies and create an environment that can contribute to further enhancing their performances so that we can extract the best out of them."

