 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Snapchat tries to make money while sticking to its roots

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Snapchat tries to make money while sticking to its roots. Twitter
Snapchat tries to make money while sticking to its roots. Twitter 

Snapchat's parent company, Snap, is ramping up efforts to expand beyond its loyal user base and reach profitability with new tactics, including the use of artificial intelligence. 

During annual conference, CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that an average of 750 million people worldwide use the image-centric messaging service each month, with the majority falling between the ages of 13 and 34. Despite its popularity, Snap has struggled to generate significant revenue from advertising and turned an annual profit, unlike Meta, which includes Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. 

The company's net loss tripled to $1.43 billion last year, leading to a fifth of its workforce being laid off.

Snap's new tools and products are aimed at attracting audience-winning creators, encouraging users to pay for subscriptions, and convincing advertisers that the app is a worthwhile platform. However, as Snap seeks ways to make money, it must be "careful not to stray too far from its roots" as an ephemeral, fun messaging service, warns Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg. 

Balancing private exchanges, "public spaces," and a sense of "community and intimacy" cultivated since its inception will be critical for Snapchat's success.

Snapchat's pioneering use of images to communicate and augment what cameras see using AI "lenses" was a significant draw for users in its early days. However, as other platforms copied its ephemeral messaging, Snapchat's relevance has waned, with Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi noting that "no one is talking about" Snapchat. 

Unlike TikTok and Meta, the app does not attract the attention of regulators. Nonetheless, Spiegel sees Snapchat as a break from the "social media popularity contest" where users can enjoy authentic communication with friends and family without the pressure of looking "pretty or perfect" in every post.

Snapchat's new tools include the ability to ask questions of a "My AI" chatbot in group exchanges, which subscribers to the Snapchat+ subscription service can soon use to receive a "unique generative Snap back that keeps the visual conversation going." 

The company is also working to woo social media influencers whose posts attract viewers and advertisers. Snap Vice President Jack Brody believes creators find Snapchat to be a place where they can "express their authentic selves," while Alyssa McKay, a top female creator on Snapchat, said she has a strong relationship with her audience because they feel they know her. However, most social media influencers do not consider Snapchat essential, preferring to focus on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, according to Alessandra Angelini, founder of Influur.

Snap also unveiled ARES, its new business unit that will provide online retailers with a suite of augmented reality tools, further expanding its offerings beyond messaging. As Snap seeks to balance its roots with profitability, the success of its new initiatives and products remains to be seen.

More From Sci-Tech:

Thousands flock to remote Australian town to witness rare 'Hybrid solar eclipse'

Thousands flock to remote Australian town to witness rare 'Hybrid solar eclipse'

Elon Musk hails SpaceX team after biggest rocket fails in first test flight

Elon Musk hails SpaceX team after biggest rocket fails in first test flight
BuzzFeed shuts down news division

BuzzFeed shuts down news division

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion video

WATCH: SpaceX launch video shows rocket explosion
Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users

Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like powerful tool free for all users
Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers

Nadra launches 'Nadir', joining global league of biometric identification technology providers
Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk

Twitter to play significant role in elections, says Elon Musk
Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories

Dark web: Veteran hacker reveals inside stories
OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk video

OpenAI trained ChatGPT to lie: Elon Musk
Apple opens first store in Mumbai, set to launch second in Delhi

Apple opens first store in Mumbai, set to launch second in Delhi
Exploring Mars: NASA Ingenuity helicopter flying over desert video

Exploring Mars: NASA Ingenuity helicopter flying over desert
WhatsApp opposes bill seeking to break end-to-end encryption on private messages

WhatsApp opposes bill seeking to break end-to-end encryption on private messages