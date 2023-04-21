Manchester United's Europa League dream shattered by Sevilla

Manchester United's Europa League dream was shattered by Sevilla on April 20, 2023. Twitter

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, crashing out of the competition in a shambolic fashion.

The Spanish side beat United 3-0, securing their spot in the semi-finals with a 5-2 aggregate score. Sevilla outplayed United, who had scored two own goals in the first leg of the match.

Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring early on, capitalizing on Harry Maguire's mistake as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area. Loic Bade headed home the second goal from a corner in the first minute of the second half, and En-Nesyri scored his second goal into an empty net after United goalkeeper David de Gea mishit a clearance while outside his area.

United struggled to create chances without suspended playmaker Bruno Fernandes and with Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw on the bench due to injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka's tame shot was easily collected by Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, and United's biggest first-half concern was an injury to defender Marcao, who had to be replaced.

Sevilla dominated the game, with their fans in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium cheering them on with great intensity. United were unable to mount a comeback, despite Ten Hag bringing on Rashford and Shaw at the start of the second half. Bade immediately scored a looping header from a corner, and En-Nesyri scored his second goal after De Gea mishit a clearance.

Sevilla's Europa League adventure is the highlight of their campaign, as they are currently 13th in Spain and eight points above the relegation zone. They showed their expertise in the competition, with an outstanding record of wins. Mendilibar, who replaced Jorge Sampaoli, is unbeaten in five games across all competitions.

United will need to regroup quickly, as they have an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley on Sunday. The defeat to Sevilla was a significant setback, and they will need to put in a much better performance to progress in the FA Cup.