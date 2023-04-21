Facebook allowing users to claim money for privacy violations

This photo shows a smartphone and a computer screen displaying the logos of the Facebook social network and its parent company Meta. — AFP/File

People who are using Facebook for the last 16 years in the US can claim a sum of $ 725 million by Meta — tied to privacy violations — after filling out a form.

The development came as multiple lawsuits were registered by users against Facebook who maintained that it shared their personal information with advertisers and data brokers.

Those in the US who have an active account anytime between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 can claim the money.

The lawsuit started when Facebook was entangled in a privacy scandal with Cambridge Analytica — using data to profile voters in the 2016 presidential elections.

Meta denies all the allegations, however, the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg testified previously in Congress of not doing more time.

How to claim money from Facebook?

First, go to the Facebook settlement website and fill out the claim form, either digitally or in writing. You can also take the printout and mail it to this address: Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, c/o Settlement Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

What do I need to provide?

The claim form asks for basic information:

• Your name

• Your address

• Your email

• Your phone

• If you reside in the US between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

• If you were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

• If you deleted your account in that period, the date range when you were a Facebook user

• Your Facebook username

• The payment service you prefer, such as PayPal, Venmo or a prepaid Mastercard

How much time does it take to fill out the form?

It only takes a few minutes.

How much money will I get?

That's unclear because the settlement amount per user will depend on how many people fill out a claim, according to the settlement website.

When will I receive the money?

Not before the end of this year. The claim site note: “There is a final approval hearing for the settlement on September 7, when the court will decide whether to approve the deal and award attorneys' fees and other costs. If the settlement is approved, the case could still face appeals, which would take an unknown amount of time to be resolved.

"Settlement payments will be distributed as soon as possible if the court grants final approval of the settlement and after any appeals are resolved," it said.

How can I opt out of the settlement?

It is possible that you can opt-out of the Facebook settlement. According to the settlement website: One possible reason to do so is if you want to keep your right to separately sue the company about the issues and allegations in the case.

For opting out, you will have to send an online request or via mail before July 26, noted website. While in writing, you will need to provide the information below:

• The case name — In re: Facebook, Inc. Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, Case No. 3:18-md-02843-VC (N.D. Cal.)

• Your name and current address

• Your signature

• A statement "clearly indicating your intent to be excluded from the settlement"

• Your Facebook account URL

• A statement that you were a Facebook user between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022

Can I do nothing about it?

According to the site, If you neither file a claim nor opt out of the settlement, you give up your right to file a lawsuit, continue a suit or be part of any other litigation against Facebook about the legal issues involved in the case. You also won't get to collect any of the settlement money.