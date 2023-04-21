 
Friday Apr 21 2023
SDSports Desk

Mohammad Amir slams management for 'destroying' Ihsanullah's confidence

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Ihsanullah (Left) and Mohammad Amir. — Twitter/@MultanSultans/@SajSadiqCricket
Ihsanullah (Left) and Mohammad Amir. — Twitter/@MultanSultans/@SajSadiqCricket 

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir on Thursday took to social media to defend Ihsanullah, saying the team management should "not destroy his confidence".

Ihsanullah was benched for the first four matches of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, despite the fact that he is one of the best bowlers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight and the T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah — where he made his international debut. 

“I was looking forward to see Ihsanullah bowl in the New Zealand series but he has been benched. He was the best bowler in the PSL and the series against Afghanistan,” Amir tweeted.

“Everyone was enjoying his fast and furious bowling and celebration. We should groom Ihsan instead of destroying his confidence,” he added.

It must be noted that a hailstorm shower ended the fourth T20I in Rawalpindi after New Zealand's Mark Chapman and Chad Bowes hit aggressive half-centuries against Pakistan on Thursday.

Chapman was 71 not out off 42 balls as New Zealand — sent into bat by Pakistan — were 164-5 in 18.5 overs when rain stopped play at Rawalpindi stadium.

It turned into a hailstorm as match officials assessed the conditions before calling off the match as abandoned.

Pakistan leads the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs — all in Lahore.

The final match is in Rawalpindi on April 24 after the Eid holidays.

Left-hander Chapman held the innings with stands of 54 for the fourth wicket with Bowes who made 38-ball 54, lifting New Zealand from a precarious 3-54.

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Imad Wasim had derailed New Zealand by dismissing Tom Latham (13), Will Young (six), and Daryl Mitchell (three) to finish with figures of 3-19 in his four overs.

Chapman, who hit ten boundaries and a six, completed his 1,000 Twenty20 international runs on 49 and also added 56 for the fifth wicket with Rachin Ravindra who scored eight.

Bowes hit seven boundaries and a six before falling to Shaheen Shah Afridi.

