Where did Babar Azam celebrate Eid this year?

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam poses for a picture taken at his childhood home on April 22, 2023. — Twitter/@babarazam258

Babar Azam — Pakistan cricket team skipper, favourite batter and indubitably one of the best-looking sportsmen — treated fans on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr by sharing a glimpse of his celebrations.

Fans were desperately waiting for Babar to share his Eid pictures and finally, the captain shared his Eid look and some other images alongside his brothers Safeer and Faisal from his childhood home.

"Time flying over my head. This year got a chance to celebrate [Eid ul Fitr] at my childhood home. What a rush of memories," he captioned the pictures on his Twitter handle.



Babar’s childhood was spent in Firdous Market, Gulberg, Lahore. However, the star cricketer shifted to Defence a few years ago.



He is currently one of the top batters and most followed cricketers in the world. He is currently leading the Pakistan team in the home tour against New Zealand.

All the players were allowed to visit their families to celebrate Eid ul Fitr after the fourth T20I which ended as a washout in Rawalpindi on Thursday [April 20].

The players will reunite tomorrow in Islamabad before the fifth and series-deciding T20I, scheduled on April 24 (Monday).

Meanwhile, other cricketers also celebrated Eid today with their families.

Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. It is celebrated for three days and is an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries.