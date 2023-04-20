 
Pakistan still lead series as hailstorm washes out fourth T20I

Heavy downpour at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, on April 20, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo.tv via Faizan Lakhani
The fourth T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand ended with no result after an expected rain — along with a hailstorm — forced match officials to call off the fixture at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are leading the five-match series by 2-1. The hosts Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two matches by 88 and 38 runs while New Zealand took the third by four runs — all in Lahore.

The fifth and final match of the series will be played at the same venue on April 24.

Pakistan decided to bowl first after their skipper Babar Azam won the toss. Imad Wasim provided a solid start to Pakistan, picking up three quick wickets to reduce the visitors 54-3 inside seven overs.

Imad removed skipper Tom Latham, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell to take Pakistan on top. The left-arm spinner proved his worth yet again with the new ball.

Chad Bowes (54) and Mark Chapman (71*) rescued New Zealand as they both scored 54 runs together. New Zealand could score 164-5 in 18.5 overs when bad weather forced a washout.

Apart from Imad, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf bagged a wicket each. 

