Imran Khan commends 'outstanding batter' Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/Instagram//@TheRealPCB/@imrankhan.pti

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was all praises for Pakistan captain Babar Azam during a recent interview for a YouTube channel commending him for being an "outstanding batter".

The former cricketer, who is the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), highlighted the 28-year-old skipper's impressive talent with the bat.

Khan, who himself led Pakistan towards victory in the 1992 World Cup, expressed hope regarding Azam's potential to become one of the greatest batters of all time.

"Our captain [Babar Azam] is an outstanding batter. I have seen a batter of such quality after a very long time. I have analysed him in every way, because I analyse batter through a bowler’s lens. His technique, talent and temperament are all brilliant," the former Pakistan captain said.

He further commended Babar for possessing the three qualities, which according to him are "rare to find". "He has the potential to leave everyone behind," the politician added.

Earlier, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting had stated that Azam’s best form with the bat and as a skipper is still ahead of him.

"I think Babar’s still got a little bit of improvement to come, which is a pretty scary thought with what he’s been able to do, pretty much across all three formats over the last three, four years," Ponting had said, after Babar Azam won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year for the first time and ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year.

"I love watching him play. I think there’s some room for improvement, let’s hope we see it. I’m sure with a bit more experience under his belt, like he’s done with his batting, I’m sure he’ll find the right way to lead and be a very successful captain of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Azam said that Ponting’s comments were a confidence booster for him.

"You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better," the skipper told ICC Digital.

"When such a huge player passes positive comments, it adds to your confidence and you have it in your mind that such a huge player is talking good about you.

"Because these players have been through a similar stage so they know what mindset I have. They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game.

"So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best."