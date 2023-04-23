Pakistan can win World Cup under Babar Azam's captaincy; Mickey Arthur tells PCB

Pakistan cricket team’s director Mickey Arthur (L) and skipper Babar Azam (R). —AFP/PCB/File

Recommending the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to retain Babar Azam as skipper till the upcoming ICC World Cup slated to be played in India in October-November this year, Pakistan men’s cricket team director Mickey Arthur told the body that the Green Shirts can win the mega even under his captaincy.



According to a local cricket website, Arthur, who landed in Islamabad earlier this week to sign his contract as national team director, met PCB management committee chairman Najam Sethi, chief selector Haroon Rashid and Babar.

During his meeting with Sethi, the former head coach, who believed in Babar as a Test player despite all the criticism during his previous stint with the Pakistan team, told the latter that there is no potential option to replace Babar as captain immediately.

He said that the Pakistan team has the capability to win the World Cup under the leadership of Babar. As quoted by the website, Arthur also said that the current team has several match-winners, they just need proper guidance.

In his director role, Arthur will be involved in designing, formulating and overseeing strategies behind the Pakistan men’s team.

The 54-year-old will also be a part of the coaching staff for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, away tour to Australia and home series against the West Indies. He will also be present with the side for Pakistan’s matches against India in the ACC Asia Cup.

During his time from 2016 to 2019, Arthur coached Pakistan to No.1 in Tests and T20Is and also helped the side to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.