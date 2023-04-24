Princess Diana proven wrong about King Charles

Princess Diana believed Charles was "not cut out" to be king and suggested becoming head of state would make his life more difficult.

It was revealed by Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond in a latest article.

In the article for The Telegraph, she recalled a conversation she had with the late Princess of Wales shortly after she divorced the then Prince Charles in 1996.

She wrote Diana thought her former husband had "enough problems being Prince of Wales".

In the conversation after her spilt with Charles, Diana said, "He’s stuck in a rut. Just take a look at his programme... he’s doing exactly the sort of things he was doing 10 years ago."

But this same argument, Ms Bond believes, is what has proven the country Charles is fit for the role of head of state.

"It was precisely by banging on about often unfashionable causes – sometimes in the face of open mockery – that Charles eventually proved that he was a man ahead of his time.

"From his sometimes uncomfortable rut, he confronted issues most of us hadn’t even considered."

In the article Jennie Bond explained how Diana's one belief about Charles as King was wrong.