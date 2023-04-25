 
Royals
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle debuts new look in her first video since Prince Harry's coronation revelation

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Meghan Markle has revealed her new look in surprise video ahead of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony, leaving fans gushing with her appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been out of the spotlight for last few weeks, left fans gushing as she put her new look on display while making a surprise appearance in a video message on Sunday.

Prince Harry's wife, who won't travel to the UK to attend King Charles III's coronation next month, has debuted a lighter hair color with red highlights as she gave an introduction to her friend Misan Harriman’s TED Talk.

Meghan, 41, looked gorgeous as she wore her center-parted look in a poker-straight, layered style after giving her hair a new look. It appears she might have had a keratin straightening treatment to feel a change.

Prince Harry's wife also gave a decent touch of makeup to her look as she appears with a glossy pink lip and a smokey brown eye in the video.

Lilibet and Archie's mom sported a simple, sleeveless beige top as she delivered the Ted talk message from her California home.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph," the Duchess said in the speech, applauding the work of Harriman, who photographed Princess Lilibet, 1, for her birthday snaps last year.

Meghan added: she’s "experienced his talent first-hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family."

It to mention here that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex won't accompany her husband Prince Harry at his father’s historic day as she has decided to remain in California with Lilibet and Prince Archie, who will turn four on coronation day.

