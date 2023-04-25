SAPM Jawad Sohrab meets UK's Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

House of Lords member Baroness Sayeeda Warsi (L) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik (R). — Geo.tv

Both leaders exchange ideas on charitable initiatives.

Share goals, visions for providing equal opportunities to masses.

Warsi is in Pakistan on philanthropic visit to Gujar Khan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik on Tuesday discussed the importance of serving the public interest and several other issues with House of Lords member Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Both leaders exchanged ideas on how to enhance the impact of charitable initiatives for society's betterment and address the needs of the community more effectively during a reception hosted by SAPM Malik.



They shared ideas, goals, and visions for providing equal opportunities to the masses at all levels. The meeting was an opportunity for both dignitaries to discuss their shared commitment to promoting equality and serving the public interest.

SAPM Malik, who hails from Gujar Khan — the ancestral home of both individuals — also runs a charity organisation called the Sohrab Foundation.

During the reception, he praised Baroness Warsi for her philanthropic work in the Gujar Khan district, where she has been working towards poverty alleviation and promoting girls' education through the empowerment of women.



The two discussed the importance of such efforts and the need to continue supporting initiatives that uplift marginalised communities.

Warsi, who is also a former co-chairwoman of the UK's Conservative Party, is in Pakistan on a philanthropic visit to Gujar Khan while running a charity foundation based in the village of Bewal in Gujar Khan.

