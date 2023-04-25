 
Tuesday Apr 25, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Hassan Ali defends Shadab Khan amid criticism over dropping catch against New Zealand

By
SDSports Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Shadab Khan (Left) and Hassan Ali. — Twitter/@isharukhann
Following the immense criticism heaped onto Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan after he dropped the catch of Mark Chapman at a crucial stage during the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Hassan Ali came forward in support of his best friend.

During the final T20I of the five-day series between Pakistan and New Zealand, Shadab dropped Chapman's catch in the 14th over when the batter was on the ground at 67 runs. 

The dropped catch allowed Chapman to score his maiden T20I century and that too was a remarkable one, as it allowed the Kiwis to draw the series at an even 2-2.

Shadab's dropped catch drew great criticism to him as Pakistan lost another chance to win a series at home. 

Taking to Twitter amid criticism, Hassan backed Shadab. "Prince of Pakistan," he wrote.

A similar situation took place with Hassan back in 2021 during ICC T20 World Cup. Hassan dropped the catch of Matthew Wade in a result-deciding moment during the semi-final against Australia. Wade struck three sixes in a row to knock out Pakistan from the mega event. After the dropped catch, Hassan had to face a lot of backlash.

In the fifth T20I, Chapman, who switched playing for New Zealand from Hong Kong, stood out as a star performer as he helped his team chase down 194 runs from a difficult position.

New Zealand were 26-3 after early wickets were taken by Shaheen Afridi and Imad Wasim. However, Chapman and Jimmy Neesham turned the tables and saved the series for New Zealand.

Pakistan will now host New Zealand in five-match ODI series in Rawalpindi and Karachi from April 27. 

