Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Prince Harry ‘completely in isolation, in the freezer’

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s Californian nature refuses to let her take part in anything to do with the Royal Family.

Royal author Tom Bower made these admissions in his new book Revenge.

He started off by admitting, “I never thought that they would come and I was a complete minority. What I hadn't actually anticipated is that he'd come alone for 24 hours.”

“Clearly, he suddenly realised if he doesn't come he puts himself so completely in isolation, in the freezer, that he had to make an appearance.”

“Her presence was never likely because she doesn't want to be in Britain, she doesn't want to be part of the Royal Family, she's a Californian.”

