Karachi Express inferno claims seven lives near Tando Masti Khan

Karachi Express train catches fire near Tando Masti Khan. Radio Pakistan

At least seven passengers were killed when a coach of Karachi Express caught fire near Tando Masti Khan in Sindh’s Khairpur district on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the ill-fated passenger train was heading from Karachi to Lahore when it met with the accident in the early hours.

“Seven passengers, including three children, lost their lives while four others went missing when a passenger coach of the train caught fire,” read the statement.

Immediately, the train was stopped near Tando Masti Khan Railway Station and the fire was doused.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.

In June 2021, over 50 passengers were killed and more than 100 others sustain injuries when two trains collided in Sindh's Ghotki.

The Millat Express derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon afterwards, railways officials had said, adding that the collision took place between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.