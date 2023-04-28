 
ANP seeks judicial commission against Imran, Faiz to probe militants resettlement policy

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid and PTI chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/AFP/Files
  • Plea demands concrete measures to restore peace in KP. 
  • It says PTI chief had admitted that he facilitated resettlement policy.
  • Petition filed by ANP KP chief Aimal Wali Khan.

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday filed a plea in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the formation of a judicial commission to probe Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid for helping militants resettle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported The News.

The plea also demanded immediate and concrete measures to restore peace in the province and the rest of the country. It also sought the court’s intervention to stop further resettlement of militants and spillover of militancy to other areas.

The plea was filed by ANP provincial chief Aimal Wali Khan and apart from Khan and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz the petition also names President Dr Arif Alvi, former KP chief minister Mahmood Khan and former spokesman of the KP government Barrister Saif as respondents. 

The federal and provincial governments have also been made parties in the petition.

The petitioner claimed that Imran Khan with the alleged assistance of Faiz Hamid allowed the settlement of militants in the country after the terrorism was eliminated from the country. He said Imran had admitted for several times on the media that he had facilitated the resettlement.

The petition asked for a judicial inquiry by the PHC chief justice to find out as to who helped the Taliban to resettle in the province in the last few years.

It stated that peace was restored after great sacrifices by the police, and other security forces as well as efforts and sacrifices of the ANP government.

The writ petition also demanded measures to stop the regrouping of militants and further spread of the menace of terrorism in the province and the rest of the country.

ANP stated that it had no option but to move the higher courts for immediate measures for the restoration of peace in KP and Pakistan and to expose the elements involved in the conspiracy.

