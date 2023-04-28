Massive fire in Sharea Faisal's high-rise building controlled

Fire engulfs about 15 offices inside high-rise.

Fire brigade department officials say cooling process is underway.

Total of three fire engines, a snorkel doused fire by 11:20am.

KARACHI: A massive fire that erupted on Friday in a 12-storey building situated near Nursery on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal was put out after hours of efforts, said the authorities.



The fire engulfed about 15 offices inside the high-rise, however, no casualty was reported and dozens of people stranded in the building were rescued.



The fire department dispatched one fire engine but seeing the gravity of the fire it sent more. A total of three fire engines and a snorkel doused the fire by 11:20am.



Fire brigade department officials said that the cooling process is underway.

Last month, at least one person was injured and several others were evacuated to safety after a massive fire ripped through a multi-storey building near Nursery on Sharea Faisal.

The blaze, rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire, erupted in a billboard on top of the building — which houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel — and subsequently engulfed the entire building.

Responding to calls for help, 13 fire tenders arrived at the scene to put out the Category III blaze in the building, which was located adjacent to a petrol pump.

SHO Inaam Junejo of Ferozeabad Police Station said that responding to information, he along with his staff rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade and rescue services to reach the property.

He has said that personnel of the K-Electric and other utilities also arrived and disconnected the electricity and gas connections.

Two snorkels also joined hectic efforts to extinguish the fire.

SHO Junejo said that during the operation they rescued people who were present inside the building; however, during the process, one person jumped from the first floor of the building and suffered injuries.