 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Massive fire in Sharea Faisal's high-rise building controlled

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Friday Apr 28, 2023

  • Fire engulfs about 15 offices inside high-rise.
  • Fire brigade department officials say cooling process is underway.
  • Total of three fire engines, a snorkel doused fire by 11:20am.

KARACHI: A massive fire that erupted on Friday in a 12-storey building situated near Nursery on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal was put out after hours of efforts, said the authorities. 

The fire engulfed about 15 offices inside the high-rise, however, no casualty was reported and dozens of people stranded in the building were rescued. 

The fire department dispatched one fire engine but seeing the gravity of the fire it sent more. A total of three fire engines and a snorkel doused the fire by 11:20am.

Fire brigade department officials said that the cooling process is underway.

Last month, at least one person was injured and several others were evacuated to safety after a massive fire ripped through a multi-storey building near Nursery on Sharea Faisal.

The blaze, rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire, erupted in a billboard on top of the building — which houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel — and subsequently engulfed the entire building.

Responding to calls for help, 13 fire tenders arrived at the scene to put out the Category III blaze in the building, which was located adjacent to a petrol pump.

SHO Inaam Junejo of Ferozeabad Police Station said that responding to information, he along with his staff rushed to the spot and called the fire brigade and rescue services to reach the property.

He has said that personnel of the K-Electric and other utilities also arrived and disconnected the electricity and gas connections.

Two snorkels also joined hectic efforts to extinguish the fire.

SHO Junejo said that during the operation they rescued people who were present inside the building; however, during the process, one person jumped from the first floor of the building and suffered injuries. 

More From Pakistan:

First batch of Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Sudan reaches Karachi

First batch of Pakistanis evacuated from war-hit Sudan reaches Karachi
Ex-COAS Bajwa's statement on combat worthiness against India misquoted: ISPR

Ex-COAS Bajwa's statement on combat worthiness against India misquoted: ISPR
Chinese man arrested on blasphemy charges released on bail

Chinese man arrested on blasphemy charges released on bail
No meeting sought with Narendra Modi: FM Bilawal

No meeting sought with Narendra Modi: FM Bilawal
ANP seeks judicial commission against Imran, Faiz to probe militants resettlement policy

ANP seeks judicial commission against Imran, Faiz to probe militants resettlement policy
US should restore Pakistan's military financing, sales: Masood Khan video

US should restore Pakistan's military financing, sales: Masood Khan
JI wants PM Shehbaz to take 'trust vote from nation'

JI wants PM Shehbaz to take 'trust vote from nation'
British military commanders praises Pakistan military’s professional excellence

British military commanders praises Pakistan military’s professional excellence

Sindh to install smart surveillance cameras at toll plazas to fight crime

Sindh to install smart surveillance cameras at toll plazas to fight crime
Residents want protests banned outside Sharif family's London flats

Residents want protests banned outside Sharif family's London flats
Pakistan's first female architect wins UK royal award

Pakistan's first female architect wins UK royal award
Govt, PTI finally on negotiation table for talks on election date video

Govt, PTI finally on negotiation table for talks on election date