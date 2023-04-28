 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Nausheen Yusuf

WATCH: Twitter goes bananas as monkey scales Parliament House

Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Apr 28, 2023

A monkey was caught on camera pacing up and down on the edge of the rooftop of the Parliament House building in Islamabad and became a hilariously-commented meme among Tweeple who thought at least 'someone' was seriously concerned at the legislature.

The video of the monkey was posted on Twitter by a journalist and instantly drew a flurry of side-splitting comments targetting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar, and others.

Rhesus Macaque, as this species of monkey is known biologically is in abundance in Isalamad's woods and bushes. 

These are one of the oldest species of monkeys and are native to southeast, south and central Asia. 

Their coat is usually brownish in colour. The faces of adults are pink while the rest of the body has light brown fur.

On April 18, an Indian civet cat broke into Parliament House, causing chaos and damaging several office items.

The animal managed to find its way into the office of Additional Secretary Senate Hafeezullah Sheikh.

Videos of the animal's adventures were shared on social media, with the Indian civet cat seen entering the office through broken glass.

It then roamed around the space amid visuals of destruction — a fallen television, upturned monitors, papers were strewn about, dislodged plants, and a damaged ceiling.

