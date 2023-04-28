Will Joe Biden die sooner than anyone's guess? See what Nikki Haley has to say

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall event in New Hampshire on April 26, 2023, in Bedford, New Hampshire. — AFP

As the race for Oval Office becomes intense with every passing day, the contenders have started to say things about the other.

Similarly, a presidential candidate of 2024 from the Republican party Nikki Haley had said that Kamala Harris will be in the front seat as US President Joe Biden, 80, is expected to die within five years if he were to earn a second term.

51-year-old Haley said during her interview with Fox News: "He announced that he's running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely."

US President Joe Biden participates in a Take Your Child to Work Day welcome on the South Lawn of the White House, April 27, 2023, in Washington, DC. — AFP

In a response to these remarks, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told NBC News that "as you know, we don't directly respond to campaigns from here. But honestly, I forgot she was running."

Octogenarian Biden announced his re-election campaign on Tuesday via video that was centred on "MAGA" Republicans — which refers to former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

The former United Nations ambassador portrayed her bid for presidency around a "new generation" of leadership.

In her initial speech announcing her bid, she recommended that politicians over 75 be required to take a mental competency test. It was later slammed by first lady Jill Biden as "ridiculous".

Biden is the oldest president in the history of the US and has been working to combat the remarks about his age.

White House has in several explanations assured Americans that Biden is healthy and fit.

In the video of his reelection announcement, he can be seen jogging in a suit jacket.

In a spreadsheet, the White House has shown President's exhaustive travel schedule through the initial months of the year, surpassing President Barack Obama at a comparable period in the 2012 campaign.

Biden, Wednesday at a joint news conference with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, said: "And with regard to age, I can't even say I guess how old I am. I can’t even say the number. It doesn't register with me. I took a hard look at it before I decided to run. And I feel good."

Previously, Biden had also rejected the s[preading concerns about his age, with a response "watch me" whenever asked about his fitness for office.