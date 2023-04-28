Fatima Bhutto gets married in intimate ceremony

 
Fatima Bhutto, an author and granddaughter of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Friday got married in an intimate ceremony at her family home in Karachi's 70 Clifton.

The announcement was made by her brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Junior, along with the couple's photograph on Instagram.

Who is Fatima Bhutto?

Fatima was born in Kabul in 1982. Her father Murtaza Bhutto, son of Pakistan's former president and prime minister, Bhutto, and an elected member of parliament, was killed by the police in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.

Fatima graduated from Columbia University in 2004, majoring in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Masters in South Asian Government and Politics.

She is the author of two books: Whispers of the Desert, a volume of poetry, which was published in 1997 by Oxford University Press Pakistan when Fatima was 15 years old. 8.50 a.m. 8 October 2005, a collection of first-hand accounts from survivors of the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, was published by OUP in 2006. Her third book, Songs of Blood and Sword, will be published around the world in 2010.

Fatima wrote a weekly column for Jang — Pakistan's largest Urdu newspaper and its English sister publication The News — for two years. She covered the Israeli Invasion and war with Lebanon from Lebanon in the summer of 2006 and also reported from Iran in January 2007 and Cuba in April 2008.

Fatima’s work has appeared in the New Statesman, Daily Beast, Guardian, and The Caravan Magazine.

She loathes Facebook and is not, nor will ever be, a member. Fatima lives and writes in Karachi.

