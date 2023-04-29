Pacer Ihsanullah makes his ODI debut againt New Zealand

Ihsanullah (R) bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 29, 2023. — AFP

Fast bowler Ihsanullah Saturday made his debut for the home side in the second one-day international (ODI) between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi has been sidelined due to injury, while Shadab Khan and Shan Masood have been replaced by Abdullah Shafique and Usama Mir in the fixture.

Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets, courtesy of a century by opener Fakhar Zaman, and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

Under stand-in skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted to the conditions skillfully, roaring back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth abandoned after rain.

Pakistan have won five of the seven ODI series that Azam has captained. His two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January this year.

But New Zealand boast recent dominance over Pakistan. Of the last six ODI series between them, New Zealand have won five and drawn one. Their last series defeat against Pakistan was at home in 2011.

The other matches of the current series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah