 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pacer Ihsanullah makes his ODI debut againt New Zealand

By
SDSports Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Ihsanullah (R) bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 29, 2023. — AFP
Ihsanullah (R) bowls during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on April 29, 2023. — AFP

Fast bowler Ihsanullah Saturday made his debut for the home side in the second one-day international (ODI) between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi has been sidelined due to injury, while Shadab Khan and Shan Masood have been replaced by Abdullah Shafique and Usama Mir in the fixture.   

Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets, courtesy of a century by opener Fakhar Zaman, and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match Twenty20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

Under stand-in skipper Tom Latham, New Zealand adapted to the conditions skillfully, roaring back from 2-0 down to win the third and fifth matches, with the fourth abandoned after rain.

Pakistan have won five of the seven ODI series that Azam has captained. His two losses came against England in 2021 and New Zealand in January this year.

But New Zealand boast recent dominance over Pakistan. Of the last six ODI series between them, New Zealand have won five and drawn one. Their last series defeat against Pakistan was at home in 2011.

The other matches of the current series are in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: What happened in 2nd ODI?

Pak vs NZ: What happened in 2nd ODI?
Pak vs NZ: PCB issues update on Haris Sohail

Pak vs NZ: PCB issues update on Haris Sohail

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in second ODI

Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in second ODI
What is Babar Azam's top priority?

What is Babar Azam's top priority?
Pak vs NZ: Shaheen or Shadab may be rested in second ODI

Pak vs NZ: Shaheen or Shadab may be rested in second ODI
Manchester United owners demand record-breaking £6bn for club sale

Manchester United owners demand record-breaking £6bn for club sale
Babar Azam's viral video with Shadab Khan’s parents triggers emotional reactions

Babar Azam's viral video with Shadab Khan’s parents triggers emotional reactions
Ex-cricketer leaves Pakistan, lives in same area as Elon Musk

Ex-cricketer leaves Pakistan, lives in same area as Elon Musk
Which social media platforms does Babar Azam use most?

Which social media platforms does Babar Azam use most?
Qatari Sheikh to make another bid for Man Utd as third deadline looms: sources

Qatari Sheikh to make another bid for Man Utd as third deadline looms: sources
Luka Modric's injury lands blow on Madrid's chances of winning Copa del Rey final

Luka Modric's injury lands blow on Madrid's chances of winning Copa del Rey final
Shaheen, Haris need to increase speed, says Ramiz Raja

Shaheen, Haris need to increase speed, says Ramiz Raja