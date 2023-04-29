 
menu menu menu
sports
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Fakhar Zaman becomes fastest Asian to score 3,000 ODI runs

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Pakistans opening batter Fakhar Zaman gestures during the second ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman gestures during the second ODI against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, on April 29, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman completed 3,000 one-day international (ODI) runs Saturday as he batted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium against New Zealand.

Zaman achieved the feat after scoring 98 runs against the Kiwis in the second ODI and in a total of 67 innings, making him the fastest Asian to score as many runs. With this feat, he has equalled another cricketer's record.

Before Zaman, West Indies Shai Hope smashed 3,000 ODI runs in the same number of innings. South Africa's Hashim Amla holds the record of achieving the feat fastest in 57 innings.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has achieved the milestone in 68 innings, West Indies great Viv Richards in 98.

Zaman has been in amazing form against the Kiwis in the ongoing five-match ODI series and had smashed a century in the first fixture to lead his side to victory.

In March this year during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Zaman — while representing Lahore Qalandars — became the player to hit the most sixes (100) in the history of the tournament.

Zaman has represented Pakistan in three Test matches, scoring 192 runs, 76 T20I in which he was able to amass 1,433 runs, and 67 ODIs in which he smashed more than 3,000 runs.

More From Sports:

Ex-Brazilian star footballer Ronaldinho to launch global street football league

Ex-Brazilian star footballer Ronaldinho to launch global street football league
Pacer Ihsanullah makes his ODI debut against New Zealand

Pacer Ihsanullah makes his ODI debut against New Zealand
Pak vs NZ: What happened in 2nd ODI?

Pak vs NZ: What happened in 2nd ODI?
Pak vs NZ: PCB issues update on Haris Sohail

Pak vs NZ: PCB issues update on Haris Sohail

Daryl Mitchell's hundred propels New Zealand to 336 against Pakistan

Daryl Mitchell's hundred propels New Zealand to 336 against Pakistan
What is Babar Azam's top priority?

What is Babar Azam's top priority?
Pak vs NZ: Shaheen or Shadab may be rested in second ODI

Pak vs NZ: Shaheen or Shadab may be rested in second ODI
Manchester United owners demand record-breaking £6bn for club sale

Manchester United owners demand record-breaking £6bn for club sale
Babar Azam's viral video with Shadab Khan’s parents triggers emotional reactions

Babar Azam's viral video with Shadab Khan’s parents triggers emotional reactions
Ex-cricketer leaves Pakistan, lives in same area as Elon Musk

Ex-cricketer leaves Pakistan, lives in same area as Elon Musk
Which social media platforms does Babar Azam use most?

Which social media platforms does Babar Azam use most?
Qatari Sheikh to make another bid for Man Utd as third deadline looms: sources

Qatari Sheikh to make another bid for Man Utd as third deadline looms: sources