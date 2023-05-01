 
pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
OCOur Correspondent

PTI launches inquiry into Najam Saqib’s leaked phone conversation with ticket aspirant

By
OCOur Correspondent

Monday May 01, 2023

A screengrab of alleged audio leak featuring former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar. — YouTube Screengrab via Geo News
  • Sources reveal Abuzar was booked in a case in 2021.
  • They say Mian Uzair studied with Abuzar Chaddhar.
  • Former CJP confirmed that voice in audio call was of his son.

LAHORE: A day after a new alleged audio leak sparked a controversy regarding the issuance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) tickets for the upcoming Punjab elections, the Imran Khan-led party has launched an inquiry, The News reported Monday.

The new alleged audio leak featured former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and party ticket-holder from PP-137 Abuzar Maqsood Chaddhar.

The sources revealed the current PTI ticket-holder Abuzar was booked in a case in 2021 but according to police, the case was later quashed. Maqsood Chaddhar, Abuzar's father, said the SHO was suspended for registering a fake case against his son.

According to sources, Mian Uzair, the middleman from whom Saqib’s son allegedly asked for Rs12 million, had studied with Abuzar Chaddhar in the UK.

On April 29, the former CJP — in a statement given to Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan" — confirmed that the voice in the audio call was of his son, Najam.

"It is my son’s voice in the leaked audio," the former top judge said when asked if it was his son in the purported call which was leaked earlier today.

The leaked audio purportedly features two separate telephonic conversations between former CJP's son and Abuzar and another person Mian Uzair, whose identity remains unknown.

The three individuals could be heard allegedly talking about the provincial assembly ticket recently issued by PTI.

Meanwhile, the former CJP said that his son’s voice has been presented in a distorted way terming those who made the audio as “hypocrites”.

Responding to a question about the discussion in the audio revolving around PTI’s ticket distribution and his own role in the matter as mentioned by his son in the call, Justice (retd) Nisar said: "Has this caused anyone damage? Has this caused you damage?"

He called himself a “private person” who can make “recommendations” for anyone, the former chief justice said.

When asked if money can be taken for recommendations? Justice (retd) Nisar said: “Cursed be those who take money.”

While the judge did confess recommending Abuzar for the PTI ticket, he rejected the claim that money was taken to fulfill the promise.

