Jock Zonfrillo spills the secret behind beaded bracelet: Watch

File Footage

Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden demise at the age 46 has left the cookery world in disbelief.



The news of MasterChef Australia judge was confirmed by his family as they issued a statement on social media, saying, “We are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.”

Following his death, late Jock’s unusual accessory was remembered by his fans who he used to carry in his hand or would keep in his pocket.

The outlet reported that Jock would play with a small beaded bracelet in many episodes of the cookery competition.

The bracelet was a mystery for his viewers who were curious to find out the significance of this bracelet.

Few months ago, late host finally addressed his accessory in a video posted on Instagram.

He explained, “These are worry beads. I’ve got lots of different types of worry beads, and when I’m feeling anxious or a little bit stressed, basically, I flick through them like that and the more anxious and more worried you get, the faster I do it.”

Late chef revealed that the beads were given to him by the former partner of late writer AA Gill. He admitted, “These are very special to me. I love them. They are always in my pocket.”



Jock further shared, “Normalising anxiety is a good thing. It’s embarrassing and I don’t want it to be embarrassing.

“It works for me – and if it works for me, hopefully, it can work for some other people as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsey expressed their shock over his death and paid tributes to the late chef.