Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. AFP/File

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks and fined him after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission.

The suspension will prevent the Argentine football star from training or playing in PSG's upcoming matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Reports suggest that Messi requested permission to travel for commercial work but was denied. However, he still went ahead with the trip to the Middle Eastern country. As a result, PSG has decided to take disciplinary action against him.

The club's decision to suspend Messi has raised questions about his future with PSG, with his two-year contract expiring this summer. Messi's suspension indicates that PSG is looking to build a team around younger players and has a zero-tolerance approach to discipline. There is little doubt that his contract will not be renewed.

Messi's suspension came after he played the full 90 minutes in PSG's home defeat to Lorient on Sunday. PSG is currently five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games to go, and they are looking to clinch their ninth league title in 11 seasons. However, it seems that Messi's future lies elsewhere, with reports suggesting that Barcelona is looking to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona is reportedly in talks with LaLiga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play ratio. The club is hoping to make Messi a contract offer this summer and bring him back to Barcelona for what is likely to be his last year in European football. However, the club will have to move players on to accommodate Messi's return, as they are at the very limit of what they can spend.

Meanwhile, Messi has already been offered a one-year deal worth a reported £400m to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. However, it is unclear whether their offer had any connection with his recent trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to the Middle Eastern country.