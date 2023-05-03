 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. AFP/File
Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. AFP/File

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks and fined him after he travelled to Saudi Arabia without the club's permission. 

The suspension will prevent the Argentine football star from training or playing in PSG's upcoming matches against Troyes and Ajaccio. 

Reports suggest that Messi requested permission to travel for commercial work but was denied. However, he still went ahead with the trip to the Middle Eastern country. As a result, PSG has decided to take disciplinary action against him.

The club's decision to suspend Messi has raised questions about his future with PSG, with his two-year contract expiring this summer. Messi's suspension indicates that PSG is looking to build a team around younger players and has a zero-tolerance approach to discipline. There is little doubt that his contract will not be renewed.

Messi's suspension came after he played the full 90 minutes in PSG's home defeat to Lorient on Sunday. PSG is currently five points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with five games to go, and they are looking to clinch their ninth league title in 11 seasons. However, it seems that Messi's future lies elsewhere, with reports suggesting that Barcelona is looking to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona is reportedly in talks with LaLiga about generating more flexibility in their Financial Fair Play ratio. The club is hoping to make Messi a contract offer this summer and bring him back to Barcelona for what is likely to be his last year in European football. However, the club will have to move players on to accommodate Messi's return, as they are at the very limit of what they can spend.

Meanwhile, Messi has already been offered a one-year deal worth a reported £400m to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. However, it is unclear whether their offer had any connection with his recent trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi already serves as a tourism ambassador to the Middle Eastern country.

More From Sports:

Sana Mir breaks silence for remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Sana Mir breaks silence for remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman
Where do Pakistan stand in ICC Test and T20I rankings after annual update?

Where do Pakistan stand in ICC Test and T20I rankings after annual update?

'A renowned name in cricket': Former skipper backs Babar Azam

'A renowned name in cricket': Former skipper backs Babar Azam
Nepal to be part of Pakistan’s group in Asia Cup 2023

Nepal to be part of Pakistan’s group in Asia Cup 2023
Did Naveen-ul-Haq take a dig at Virat Kohli?

Did Naveen-ul-Haq take a dig at Virat Kohli?
'Criticism valid': Rizwan breaks silence on personal milestones controversy

'Criticism valid': Rizwan breaks silence on personal milestones controversy
‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup

‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup
Sean Murphy's six RBIs power Braves to 9-8 win over struggling Mets

Sean Murphy's six RBIs power Braves to 9-8 win over struggling Mets
Emerging tennis sensation Andreeva's impressive run at Madrid Open halted by Sabalenka

Emerging tennis sensation Andreeva's impressive run at Madrid Open halted by Sabalenka
Virat Kohli altercation with Gambhir, Naveen: What is the whole story? video

Virat Kohli altercation with Gambhir, Naveen: What is the whole story?

Mohammad Rizwan 'not happy' batting at number 5

Mohammad Rizwan 'not happy' batting at number 5
Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on breakup rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo clears the air on breakup rumours