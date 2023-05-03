 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Web Desk

Cardi B talks 'pressure' to outdo last year's look for 2023 Met Gala

Web Desk

Singer and rapper Cardi B recently shed some light on what it feels like to live in a ‘constant state of anxiety’ over the 2023 Met Gala look because she’s always competing with herself.

She wore her heart on sleeve during a video interview with Vogue.

The video featured a behind-the-scenes look at the entire process.

In it the rapper admitted, “Every single time that I got to the Met, it's fun of course. But it's like, I don't know, like, after my first time going to the Met, I always get anxiety. And the anxieties just grow and grow and grow.”

“Maybe because my looks are so spectacular that people just expect every year to be more amazing than the last, and it's so hard because imagine competing with myself. That is sickening.”


