Pak vs NZ: New Zealand bowl first after winning toss in 3rd ODI

Bazar Azam hits a shot during a match against New Zealand on April 27, 2023. — AFP

New Zealand won the toss on Wednesday and opted to field first in the third fixture of the five-match One Day Internation (ODI) series against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 and eyeing series victory.

Both sides have made three changes with Pakistan including Shaheen Afrdi, Shadab Khan and Wasim Jr in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah and Usama Mir.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

More to follow...