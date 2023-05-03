 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday May 03, 2023
By
SDSports Desk

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand bowl first after winning toss in 3rd ODI

By
SDSports Desk

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Bazar Azam hits a shot during a match against New Zealand on April 27, 2023. — AFP
Bazar Azam hits a shot during a match against New Zealand on April 27, 2023. — AFP 

New Zealand won the toss on Wednesday and opted to field first in the third fixture of the five-match One Day Internation (ODI) series against Pakistan at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. 

Pakistan are leading the series 2-0 and eyeing series victory. 

Both sides have made three changes with Pakistan including Shaheen Afrdi, Shadab Khan and Wasim Jr in the playing XI in place of Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah and Usama Mir.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

More to follow... 

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Who will be part of Pakistan's playing XI in third ODI?

Pak vs NZ: Who will be part of Pakistan's playing XI in third ODI?
When will fans see Shahid Afridi in action again? video

When will fans see Shahid Afridi in action again?
Embiid's outstanding season secures him NBA's Most Valuable Player honour

Embiid's outstanding season secures him NBA's Most Valuable Player honour
Odegaard inspires Arsenal to 3-1 Premier League victory over woeful Chelsea

Odegaard inspires Arsenal to 3-1 Premier League victory over woeful Chelsea
Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi suspended by PSG for unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia
Sana Mir breaks silence on remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman

Sana Mir breaks silence on remarks related to Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman
Where do Pakistan stand in ICC Test and T20I rankings after annual update?

Where do Pakistan stand in ICC Test and T20I rankings after annual update?

'A renowned name in cricket': Former skipper backs Babar Azam

'A renowned name in cricket': Former skipper backs Babar Azam
Nepal to be part of Pakistan’s group in Asia Cup 2023

Nepal to be part of Pakistan’s group in Asia Cup 2023
Did Naveen-ul-Haq take a dig at Virat Kohli?

Did Naveen-ul-Haq take a dig at Virat Kohli?
'Criticism valid': Rizwan breaks silence on personal milestones controversy

'Criticism valid': Rizwan breaks silence on personal milestones controversy
‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup

‘No proposal’ under discussion at ACC to replace Asia Cup