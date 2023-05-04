Erling Haaland makes Premier League history as Manchester City reach top spot

Manchester City regained their place at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday after a 3-0 victory against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland scored his 35th Premier League goal of the season to help secure the win, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a single Premier League season.

City had a frustrating first half as they twice hit the woodwork. However, they came out strong in the second half, with Nathan Ake scoring a header from a free kick five minutes after the interval.

Haaland then put City ahead with his record-breaking goal after 70 minutes. The Norwegian scored with a delicate chip into the net, which took him past the previous record of 34 goals held by both Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

The tension around the stadium eased as Haaland's goal was followed by a superbly-struck volley from substitute Phil Foden in the 85th minute, making it 3-0.

City now have 79 points from 33 games, with Arsenal on 78 points after playing a game more. If City beat Leeds United at home on Saturday, they will move four points clear at the top of the table. City, who are chasing a fifth title in six seasons under Pep Guardiola, have five games left to play this season.

The victory was a crucial one for City as they continue to chase a historic treble. They face Chelsea in the final of the Champions League later this month and are also in the final of the FA Cup. With Haaland in top form, City will be confident of winning all three competitions this season.