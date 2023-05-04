PML-Q to contest election independently: Chaudhry Sarwar

Former Punjab governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar addressing the National Tree Plantation Drive and inauguration of Biodiversity Park at New Campus Government College Women University (GCWUF) in Faisalabad on March 30, 2022. — APP

'We have not yet formed alliance with any party,' says Sarwar.

Says bad governance and corruption are main evils.

PML-Q leader blames bad governance, corruption behind worsening economic conditions.



LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) will not make an alliance with any political party and contest the upcoming elections independently, PML-Q Chief Organiser and Punjab President Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Wednesday.



Talking to the media on the occasion of Advocate Dr Shakil Akhtar's joining of the PML-Q at the Pakistan Muslim League House, Sialkot, Sarwar said that the party will contest the elections without any alliance with any political entity.

The PML-Q chief organiser remarked: “We are ready to contest general elections as an independent party and have not yet formed any alliance with any political party. We will win more seats as compared to previous elections.”

He said that in doing so, the party would win more seats with a thumping majority in the forthcoming elections.

On the occasion, Sarwar said that bad governance and corruption are the main reasons behind the worsening economic condition and inflated debts in the country.

He added the two are the worst evils of society and the main hurdles in the way of development of the country.

At the moment, the PML-Q — led by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain — is part of the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM). The component parties have not yet decided to contest the next election jointly or independently.

The alliance was formed to challenge the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and successfully ousted the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Since then, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is leading the coalition government in the Centre.