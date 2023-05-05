 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla's grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Queen Camillas grandson to perform coronation duty with broken arm

Preparations for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation are in full swing with members of the royal family taking part in the last-minute rehearsals of the proceedings to ensure everything goes smoothly.

But, all eyes will be on Queen Camilla's grandson Gus Lopes on the big day as he would soldier on with his role at the coronation on Saturday despite suffering with a broken arm.

The 13-year-old was photographed with his arm in a sling, meaning he will have to carry out his important coronation duties with just one hand.

The landmark ceremony, which will carry on some centuries-old traditions and embrace some more modern aspects of the monarchy. One of the key roles in the ceremony - the Pages of Honour - is being carried out by younger royals or members of Camilla's family.

The son of Camilla's daughter Laura and her husband Harry Lopes - Gus, one of Camilla's Pages - has recently broken his arm. The young boy will be carrying out his important Coronation duty of carrying Camilla's Coronation robes with just his right arm.

Camilla nd Charles, as per plans, will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the Coronation, including the King's eldest grandson Prince George, the nine-year-old future monarch, as well as Camilla's three grandsons - twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles.

More From Royals:

Meg, other famous 'Windsor Greys' to pull King Charles carriages on coronation video

Meg, other famous 'Windsor Greys' to pull King Charles carriages on coronation
King Charles to honour Prince Harry at coronation?

King Charles to honour Prince Harry at coronation?
Queen Camilla's title remains unchanged on Royal Family website

Queen Camilla's title remains unchanged on Royal Family website

Buckingham Palace attacker detained over mental health charges

Buckingham Palace attacker detained over mental health charges
Jamaica, Belize eye ditching King Charles

Jamaica, Belize eye ditching King Charles

Buckingham Palace under attack days before King Charles’ coronation

Buckingham Palace under attack days before King Charles’ coronation
Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why video

Donald Trump 'angry' by King Charles coronation: Here's Why
Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors' video

Prince Harry regrets not asking questions about 'Nazi survivors'
Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Jennifer Aniston voices support for Hollywood writers

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry and Meghan mocked with knitted coronation decorations

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’ video

Prince Harry’s life troubles ‘circulating’ London like ‘toilet paper’
Meghan Markle ‘happily rides the coattails of others’: ‘Has a sizable ego’ video

Meghan Markle ‘happily rides the coattails of others’: ‘Has a sizable ego’