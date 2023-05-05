German lucky loser creates history at Madrid Open

Unranked German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff. Twitter

Jan-Lennard Struff made an upset victory against world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Madrid Open on Thursday.

The German player, who was a lucky loser in the tournament, won 7-6 (7/5), 5-7, 6-3 in a thrilling encounter. With this victory, he became only the third lucky loser to reach the semi-finals of an ATP Masters event.

Struff had lost in the qualifying round before being given a place in the main draw. However, he proved to be a formidable opponent and gave a tough time to Tsitsipas throughout the match. The victory earned him a spot in the semi-finals, where he will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev on Friday.

The other semi-final will be contested between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and Borna Coric of Croatia. Alcaraz, who is currently ranked as the world number two, will be celebrating his 20th birthday on the same day. It is expected to be a tough encounter as both players have been in good form throughout the tournament.

Struff's victory is a significant achievement for him, as he is ranked at 65 in the world. He joins Thomas Johansson, who made it to the Toronto semi-finals in 2004, and Lucas Pouille, who reached the semi-finals in Rome in 2016, as a lucky loser to reach an ATP Masters semi-final.

The Madrid Open has witnessed some thrilling matches and unexpected results this year. With some of the top players eliminated from the tournament, it has provided an opportunity for the lesser-known players to make their mark.

The fans are eagerly looking forward to the semi-finals and the final, which promises to be an exciting affair.