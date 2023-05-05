 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘inviting a bit of satire’ to front door

Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Experts have just issued a dire warning to Prince Harry about the ‘satire’ he’s inviting into his life with his ‘dubiously intertwined’ money making strategies.

Sky News contributor and cultural commentator Nicholas Sheppard issued these claims.

He warns, “Entering into public power plays and airing dirty laundry, with revelations and confessions dubiously intertwined with revenue making, being no-holds-barred authentic, but quite performatively aware of the cameras, they also invite a fair bit of satire.”

This claim has come shortly after the same author predicted the end of Prince Harry’s crusade against the Royal Family.

At the time he said, “The royal war is over. Harry lost. It’s easy to reduce the principals in royal dramas to caricatures.”

“In reality, even with the likes of Meghan Markle, there are complex inter-personal connections, neuroses, histories and grievances.”

