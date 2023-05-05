 
Royals
Friday May 05, 2023
Sex Pistols working on ‘God Save the King’ for Charles’ Coronation

Friday May 05, 2023

The Sex Pistols’ iconic anthem God Save the Queen is being reworked to say God Save the King for Charles Coronation
The Sex Pistols’ iconic anthem God Save the Queen is being reworked to say God Save the King as King Charles gears up to get crowned in a historic Coronation ceremony on May 6.

The Guardian reported earlier today that Glen Matlock, the legendary band’s bassist, will be performing a reworked version of the hit 1977 song at the 100 Club in London tomorrow as the UK celebrates the crowning of their new monarch.

Talking to PA News Agency, Matlock shared he was ‘struggling’ to change the lyrics of the song, and said: “When you start changing one word, you’ve got to change them all. There’s not that many words that kind of rhyme nicely with king apart from bling, ming, it’s not great.”

“I’ll probably just sort of make it up as I go along, so if you want to find out what the new lyrics might be, you better come on down because it’ll probably be on the spur of the moment,” he quipped.

Matlock also revealed that he may miss the Coronation coverage as it happens, because he likely will be busy ‘deciding what shirt to wear’ and with sound check for his performance.

The rock bassist went on to point out how the Coronation could feel like ‘rubbing their noses in it a little bit’ as the UK continues to struggle with an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“There’s just so many people in destitution at the moment in this country. I think it’s kind of rubbing their noses in it a little bit. It’s all a distraction but that’s the country we live in,” Matlock said.

He added: “I think things are bleak for a lot of people and I think the royal family is, like, kind of pretty much the same as Love Island or X Factor. They’re kind of the opium of the masses, just keeping people quiet, I think.”

