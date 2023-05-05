Lawyer meets Nawaz Sharif to join PML-N

Barrister Chaudhry Taimoor Nawaz (left) meets former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. — Author

LONDON: A lawyer from a prominent Jhelum political family met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to announce joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for active participation in local and national politics.

Barrister Chaudhry Taimoor Nawaz met Nawaz at his office and told the media afterwards that he had been instructed by the PML-N supremo to become active at the national and local level politics.

Barrister Chaudhry for half an hour and spoke to the media outside the office. He said that he will be doing politics from the platform of PML-N because the party — under the leadership of Nawaz — had delivered development and progress for Pakistan and no other party can match this record.

“I sought guidance from Nawaz Sharif about the local issues and he has instructed me how to carry forward our local and national agenda. The PML-N leader has encouraged me to do politics full time and he said that young and educated people are needed for the party.”

The lawyer said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary was active only on media and had done no work for the people of Jhelum and all his activism is based on Twitter and Facebook.

He alleged that Fawad had made tall promises to the local youth but did nothing to provide jobs and opportunities to the local people.

The lawyer said it was unfortunate that Jhelum was linked with Fawad, “whose only claim to fame is to abuse political opponents, lie, defame and indulge into dirty politics and changing loyalties without any considerations".

"This is what PTI has done locally and nationally by introducing a dirty culture. The PTI has become synonymous with nepotism and Baradari politics and this is what is happening at all levels in the party where party tickets are sold and not given to genuine candidates on merit."

Barrister Chaudhry said there is a lot of resentment at the local and national level because “there has been no development under PTI in four years and all projects started by PML-N’s government were stopped after 2018 elections were rigged and progress of Pakistan stopped”.

Barrister Chaudhry has law practises both in London and Rawalpindi. He did his bar last year from Lincoln’s Inn after completing his law degree from the University of London. His family is active in Jhelum PP27.